Bradley Cooper 'terrified' ahead of live Oscars performance alongside Lady Gaga

Bradley Cooper is daunted by the task of taking the stage for a duet with Lady Gaga during the Oscars.



The actor's directorial debut, A Star is Born, will compete for seven awards during the annual ceremony, including Best Original Song for the film's track Shallow. Cooper has agreed to perform the song alongside Gaga, the production's leading lady, during the telecast later this month (Feb19) and jokes he must have a "death wish" for agreeing to sing live with the pop sensation.



"Yes! It's terrifying, absolutely," he told U.S. news show Extra. "I was like, 'Why? I must have some sort of death wish.'"



Cooper shouldn't be too worried though, his last performance with the Just Dance hitmaker was well received by fans, quickly going viral. The moment took place during Gaga's Las Vegas residency show last month (Jan19) when Cooper emerged from the crowd to sing Shallow with the 32 year old. Of the surprise rendition of the hit, the 44 year old couldn't be more thrilled at the positive response their heartfelt performance earned.



"It was wonderful," he added.



Cooper is up for the Best Actor honour for his turn as washed up country star Jackson Maine, while Gaga earned a nod for Best Actress in what serves as her first film role.



Following news of the Academy's recognition of the project, Cooper shared his gratitude in a statement.



"When I got this opportunity I knew I had to risk it all because I may never get another chance - so to be here today in a place where people who have seen the film are talking about how it makes them feel, something deep - that simple human thing - that we need each other - and the Academy to recognise that this morning - I just am so grateful," he shared.



The acclaimed drama is also in contention for the coveted Best Picture prize.



Jennifer Hudson, Kendrick Lamar, and SZA are also confirmed to perform during the big night.

