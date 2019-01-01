Nelly accused of intimidation in sexual assault lawsuit

Rapper Nelly is facing accusations of intimidation in his sexual assault lawsuit with an unidentified woman.

The unnamed accuser took the Hot In Herre hitmaker to court in his native St. Louis in November (18), claiming he masturbated in front of her backstage after a show in Essex, England in December, 2017, and then forced her to perform oral sex on him.

The 44-year-old hip-hop star, who was never detained over the accusations, vehemently denied the allegations at the time, and is demanding the case be thrown out of court.

According to The Blast, in Nelly's motion to dismiss, he is demanding Jane Doe's identity be disclosed publicly, but she is arguing that is unnecessary because she revealed who she is in private last year (18).

"Nelly is attempting to intimidate his sexual assault victim into dropping her case by publicly 'outing' her," the accuser's attorney writes. "There is no other reason."

"There is no prejudice to the Defense in allowing Plaintiff to stay out of the public eye such that her identity remains known only to the Court and to the parties here," the attorney continues.

The alleged victim is asking a judge to deny Nelly's request because it would cause her "additional psychological trauma".

The woman lodged her lawsuit almost a year after she originally submitted a statement as part of another accuser's civil suit for rape. Monique Greene pursued the legal action after a criminal case against Nelly was dropped in late 2017.

The two parties settled the civil case in September (18).