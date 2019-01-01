Halsey and Shawn Mendes pledge support for World Cancer Day

Halsey and Shawn Mendes are among the celebrities who have joined a campaign to raise awareness for World Cancer Day.

The Without Me singer and In My Blood star, as well as will.i.am, Alessia Cara and cancer survivors Taboo, from the Black Eyed Peas, and Chic's Nile Rodgers, have lent their support to a global campaign to mark World Cancer Day, which takes place on 4 February every year to boost public health awareness and action against the disease.

The stars have appeared in a video to give their backing to the latest World Cancer Day initiative titled I Am and I Will, which will last for three years. The new theme is a call to action which urges people to make personal commitments as their actions have the power to reduce the growing impact of cancer.

To kick off the first year of the campaign, the artists pledged their support by committing to inspire action in their own lives and the lives of those around them, such as committing to use their voice to raise awareness, support cancer patients or make healthier lifestyle choices.

In the video, they are posed the question, "Who are you and what will you do?", and Grammy winner Alessia declared, "I am committed to making healthier lifestyle choices in support of World Cancer Day and I encourage everyone to keep themselves and their loved ones informed on how they can lead super fulfilled and healthy lives."

Black Eyed Peas star will.i.am added, "This World Cancer Day, I will use my voice to raise awareness and my influence to make change. We all have the power to reduce the impact of cancer, so this 4th February, I will join the fight against cancer - please join us."

Other artists supporting the campaign include Despacito singer Luis Fonsi, whose longtime friend and former publicist was diagnosed with breast cancer, DJs Jax Jones and Jonas Blue, and singers Maggie Rogers and Sabrina Carpenter.