NEWS Sam Smith & Normani take on Ariana Grande for the UK’s Number 1 single Newsdesk Share with :







Ariana Grande has a third week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart in her sights.



7 Rings, which recorded the biggest week of streams in UK chart history two weeks ago, is just shy of 6,000 combined sales ahead as of today’s Official Chart Update. While a third week at the top is in the pipeline, it is Sam Smith & Normani who have scored the most downloads over the weekend, and a new peak of Number 2 for Dancing With A Stranger is within reach.



Billie Eilish is on the cusp of landing this week’s highest new entry with Bury A Friend, which starts at Number 7, and could become the 17-year-old’s first UK Top 10 hit.



After hovering just outside the Top 10 for the last three weeks, Options by NSG featuring Tion Wayne could finally crack the top tier this Friday at 10, while London rapper Fredo isn’t far behind at 13 with All I Ever Wanted ft. Dave. The pair previously worked together on Dave’s Number 1 single Funky Friday. Fredo also has a second song from his debut album in today’s Official Chart Update – Mmhm sits at 35.



Kehlani’s Nights Like This ft. Ty Dolla $ign is set for a big climb this week, so far up 13 places to Number 27, while Camelphat are charging towards their second Top 40 appearance with Breathe featuring Cristoph & Jem Cooke at Number 28.



Finally, Lauv and Troye Sivan’s new collaboration I’m So Tired could make its Top 40 debut this Friday, up four spots to 39.