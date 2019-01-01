The legendary rock band of the ’70s which is still ruling our hearts; Queen was a British rock band. Queen came into being in 1970 when Freddie Mercury joined the already existing Smile of Brain May and Roger Taylor. Freddie suggested the band name Queen as he said, “I thought up the name Queen. It is just a name but it is very regal obviously, and it sounds splendid, very universal, and immediate. It had many visual potentials and was open to all sorts of interpretations.”
In 1971, Queen found its permanent bassist John Deacon after trying tons of others. They performed their first gig live at the West Surrey College of Art and Design, Guildford. Queen was an intellectual band having scholarly members, who united for their love of rock n roll.
After signing their deal with Trident/EMI in 1973, they released their eponymous debut album. This album includes the world-renowned guitar track
‘keep yourself Alive’ which May performed. Mercury wrote this track and called it ‘Seven Seas of Rhye.’
The band entered their first UK chart in March 1974 when the ‘Seven Seas of Rhye’ entered the list on number 10. The next big return of the band was with their famous ‘Killer Queen’ an extravagant and creative song about a high-class prostitute. This song was the first of Queen to reach number 2 in the US hits. Their album Sheer Heart Attack was a true depiction of the band’s dedication for creating purely innovative music.
Next in the lineup was the most appreciated Queen’s album of all the time ‘A Night at The Opera.’ The notorious song ‘Death on Two Legs’ written by Freddie for the band’s former manager was included in it. This album was the most expensive one of that time. The all-time masterpiece of Queen ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ is also a part of this magnificent album. Bohemian Rhapsody
is undoubtedly the best piece of music created by Freddie Mercury. He sang the choir so well that you can feel the energy bouncing up and down the octaves at the words “Mama mia,” “Galileo” and “Figaro.”
With the advent of punk, the Queen went for a harder rock version and released their album News of the World. Also, with this, the world got
the most loved rock anthems of all time “We Will Rock You” and “We Are The Champions.” With this, Queen became the rulers of stadium rock, making moneymaking global tours and eye-catching videos.
The ’80s saw the reinvention of some great punk and disco by the Queen. The hits of this era include ‘Another One Bites the Dust,’ ‘Crazy Little Thing Called Love’ and ‘bicycle.’ When remembering the 80’s one can’t miss the splendid Live Aid concert done to provide aid for Ethiopia’s famine. If by any chance you are one of those lucky ones who witnessed it, then we are sure you must have wished to own a smartphone back then so you could have captured those moments. However, no matter where you are now we suggest that you should install flexispy
for the safety of your phone. In the end, it was the Queen stealing the show and rocking its audience after a long time at a live concert.
During the early, 90’s Freddie Mercury died, and Queen had lost its main vocalist and released their last album with Freddie in 1995. Currently, the Queen is working with other artists and are doing a tour in North America.