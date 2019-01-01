Jennifer Lopez posts adoring message to Alex Rodriguez on their second anniversary

Jennifer Lopez thanked boyfriend Alex Rodriguez for making her world "a more beautiful, safe and stable place" as she celebrated their second anniversary on Sunday (03Feb19).

The multi-talented singer and actress took to Instagram to share the sweet love note to her beau, which she shared alongside a series of snaps of herself with the former baseball player.

"Two years of laughter, Two years of fun, Two years of adventures, Of excitement of growing and learning, Of true friendship," she wrote. "And so much love!! You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place... in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life... you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again... Every time I think I have you pegged, you surprise me in the most wonderful ways reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time... our time... Te Amo Macho (I love you lots)... #atapontheshoulder #2years."

Among the images Jennifer shared was a family picture of the couple alongside their children - Jennifer's 10-year-old twins Max and Emme and Alex's daughters Ella and Natasha.

The Second Act star spoke previously about the bond between the pair's children, telling People magazine: "Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends.

"I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. (It was) 'I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it's nice.'"

Alex added: "Our kids have become best friends and that keeps us both grounded and appreciative. 'We couldn't have asked for anything better than the four of them getting along as they do."