Dua Lipa bemoans 'toxic behaviour' on Twitter

Dua Lipa has urged her Twitter followers to "say or do something nice", in a bid to combat the "toxic a*s behaviour" on the social media platform.

The Hotter Than Hell singer took to Twitter on Sunday (03Feb19) to post a series of tweets which expressed her dislike of the negativity that comes with using the website.

"Takes 10 seconds on the tl (timeline) to see people comparing women and their wrinkles," she began. "I hope everyone engaging in this toxic ass behaviour stays plump af (as f**k) for the rest of their lives bc (because) reality gonna bite you in the arse."

She continued: "Too much hate in one place. We love to preach about feminism and sisterhood but it seems like its all for the clout. Take some time to say/do something nice. Maybe make a difference in someones life for the better."

Dua didn't give any indication as to what had inspired her tweets, but she told fans that despite being one of the hottest stars in the music industry right now, she also gets hurt by cruel remarks from trolls.

"I just wanna make sure that you guys know that none of this online craziness means anything, never let anyones stupid opinions define how you feel about yourself," she advised. "Any tweets that trigger you or make you feel uncomfortable mute or unfollow with absolutely no f**ks given."

"Small doses to protect my heart because i’m just like you... i feel it all."

Her message was readily accepted by her thousands of fans, one of whom replied to the singer: "i really needed this thank u!!! sometimes it’s hard to let go of toxic people from your life (also the anxiety of not knowing how they will react) but it needs to be done!"

Another urged Dua not to ditch Twitter for good, writing: "I hope that you won’t lose interest in Twitter & us because of this. I know there are so many bad people here and that’s a shame but thousands of us that love you unconditionally and would do everything for you and support your choices/music/ideas."