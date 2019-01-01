Cardi B wants another baby

Cardi B is keen to have more children in the near future.

The I Like It rapper welcomed her first child - daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus - with husband Offset back in July (18). Since giving birth, Cardi has split from, and reportedly got back together with the Migos star, and now she's planning on adding to their brood.

"I want a second child, but I got so much things to do first. It's like, I want to learn more, you know?" Cardi, real name Belcalis Almanzar, told People. "It's not that easy to have a child, so you just want to learn more and more and the process and wait 'til they get a little bit bigger."

She asked: "Right now, a baby requires 24/7 attention. So imagine two? That's why when people have twins, I honestly... I don't know how (they do) it. It's hard!"

Yet, one lesson the Grammy-nominated star has learned about motherhood is that babies will throw up on a lot of their clothes.

"She has so much name brands, and she just throws up in all of them," the 26 year old sighed. "She always ends up (wearing) Target (superstore) pyjamas. I look at every video and pictures and she got Target pyjamas!"

Cardi also jokingly complained that every time she dresses Kulture in designer clothes, she ends up having to change her again soon after.

"By the time I take a picture we want (of her in) very pretty, expensive clothes, she throws up on it, she s**ts on it, or she drools all over it. Things never go as you plan," she laughed.