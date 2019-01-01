Ariana Grande not interested in tattoo removal deal

Ariana Grande has rejected an offer to have her misspelled hand tattoo removed for free, after growing sick of the constant chatter about her skin art.

The No Tears Left to Cry hitmaker has been ridiculed online ever since she debuted her new inking, which was meant to pay homage to the success of her latest single, 7 Rings, but having the title etched into her palm in Japanese Kanji characters proved to be too painful.

Instead, Ariana halted the session before it was done, and fans quickly pointed out that with one symbol missing, her ink actually translated to "shichirin," a word for a BBQ grill.

She subsequently attempted to fix the mistake by returning to her tattoo artist to have an extra symbol added, but that failed to silence critics as it was noted that the new slogan translates to "Japanese BBQ finger" or "small charcoal grill finger".

The embarrassing blunder prompted bosses at tattoo removal firm LaserAway to offer their help in erasing the body art entirely, so Ariana wouldn't have to live with her mistake forever.

They are said to have sent a letter to the singer and her manager, Scooter Braun, outlining their proposal to provide her with free removal treatments, in exchange for Ariana becoming a paid spokesperson for the brand, reportedly worth more than $1 million (£763,000).

However, the star has since made it clear she isn't interested in the deal after spotting a tweet about the offer on TMZ, and reposting it on her Twitter page, alongside a few choice words.

"I'll give y'all a million to get off my nuts," Ariana remarked.

Her comment emerged shortly after Scooter joked about getting a tattoo just so he can take up the LaserAway offer himself.

"I can't speak for Ariana as we have not received this letter, however, if they're willing to send me the offer, I'm sure I'd be happy to get a tattoo and then remove it real quick... for $1.5 mil (sic)," he told MailOnline.

Ariana will likely have to face further questions about the tattoo mishap in the coming days as she promotes the release of her new album, titled Thank U, Next, which hits retailers on Friday (08Feb19).