Kylie Jenner cancels daughter's first birthday party due to bad weather

Kylie Jenner has been forced to cancel her daughter Stormi's first birthday party due to bad weather in Los Angeles.

After months of planning the outdoor bash, the make-up maven sadly revealed on Saturday (02Feb19) that she had made the decision to rearrange the celebration after heavy rain was forecast to hit the area.

"Alright so, we were supposed to have Stormi's birthday party this weekend," Kylie said in a series of clips on her Instagram Stories. "It's not happening because it was supposed to rain and it's not raining anymore."

The mother-of-one was interrupted during the videos by her boyfriend Travis Scott, who sweetly kissed her on the lips.

However, Kylie was quick to organise an impromptu party indoors for her daughter, who was born on 1 February 2018, with her famous family, including Kourtney Kardashian and her three children.

"It didn't end up raining, but better safe than sorry," the 21-year-old explained. "We have all her cousins here (and) everybody who loves her. We're playing with farm animals."

The reality star then shared videos and photos from Stormi's big day, including snaps of the decorations and the tot's huge rainbow sprinkle-topped birthday cake.

Shortly after their daughter's party, the happy parents flew on a private jet to Atlanta, Georgia, ahead of rapper Travis' performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday (03Feb19).

The Sicko Mode hitmaker played at the Planet Pepsi pre-Super Bowl LIII gig on Saturday, and gave a sweet shoutout to his little girl.

"This is a special day. It's my daughter's birthday! Let's go Stormi!" he told the crowd.