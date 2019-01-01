Cheryl ‘getting used to quiet life as ex Liam Payne enjoys constant partying’

Cheryl is reportedly trying to adjust to a quieter way of life as she watches her ex Liam Payne party around the world.

The British popstars welcomed son Bear in March 2017 after a whirlwind romance, but split up in July the following year.

While they remain on good terms for the tot, sources say Cheryl is finding it hard to see Liam out doing his thing while she juggles her career comeback and motherhood.

“Liam’s performing around the world and is often out partying with friends and pictured at the latest hotspots, in contrast to Cheryl who may go out for the odd dinner, or to a friend’s house for a play date with Bear,” the insider told Britain’s Closer magazine. “She spends the majority of her free time at home.

“She and Liam had lots of fun when they were together, hosting parties or hiring out private dining rooms on a night out. Even when they were at home they’d be larking around, watching TV or cooking together. But their lives have gone in such different directions since the split and Cheryl’s struggling to adjust to a quieter way of life.”

Liam, 25, being pictured out and about is nothing new; he embarked on a solo career shortly after getting together with the 35-year-old Girls Aloud star following news his band One Direction were going on hiatus, which saw him promote his new music around the globe.

While neither star is yet to start a new relationship, Liam has been spotted with numerous women, and sources say Cheryl is now ready to consider romance.

“She’s open to the idea of dating (but) she’s trying to work out how to combine that with being the best mum. For now, she’s working on finding herself again and what truly makes her happy,” they said.