Caleb Followill and Lily Aldridge welcome second child

Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill and supermodel Lily Aldridge have welcomed their second child.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday (02Feb19), Lily, 33, announced that she had given birth to a son, a sibling for her six-year-old daughter Dixie, last Tuesday.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of her baby's tiny feet, she wrote, "Winston Roy Followill. Blessed our lives January 29, 2019."

Neither Lily nor her husband Caleb have shared any further details, although a number of the couple's celebrity friends were quick to add congratulatory comments to the post.

"Congrats Lily!!" wrote Kate Bosworth, alongside a series of kiss face emojis, Chrissy Teigen commented, "TOESSSSSS (sic)!!!!!! Congratulations," and Diane Kruger added: "Congratulations. A miracle every time."

Meanwhile, Lily's friend and Victoria's Secret colleague Candice Swanepoel simply posted a string of blue heart emojis.

Back in August (18), Lily confirmed her pregnancy by sharing a photo on Instagram showing her posing on a beach in a bikini, with her burgeoning bump on full display. The brunette beauty did not reveal her baby's gender or due date at the time.

However, she has remained very active throughout her pregnancy, and walked the runway at Brandon Maxwell's show during New York Fashion Week in September.

In a post thanking the designer for casting her in the presentation, she wrote on Instagram, "So proud to walk the @brandonmaxwell runway 5 months pregnant! I've walked (a) few runways in my life and this is a moment that I'll look back on forever with great emotion. Thank you, Brandon, for letting my shine & being such a true gentleman, Love you FOREVER!!!"

Caleb, 37, and Lily married in 2011.