NEWS Global superstar musicians pledge support on World Cancer Day Newsdesk Share with :







Leading musicians have come together for this World Cancer Day – a global awareness raising initiative by the Union for International Cancer Control - joining the global campaign to boost public health awareness and action against cancer. In a bold, emotional and inspiring video montage marking the day, artists including Grammy winner Alessia Cara and TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2018 honouree Shawn Mendes, as well as luminary will.i.am, Billboard’s Hot 100 chart topper Halsey, singer, songwriter and actress Sabrina Carpenter and Chinese-Canadian superstar Kris Wu share their support and commitment. Cancer survivors Taboo, rapper and member of Black Eyed Peas, and the visionary Nile Rodgers also participate alongside Puerto Rico’s record breaker Luis Fonsi, whose long-time friend and former publicist was diagnosed with breast cancer.



World Cancer Day’s 2019-2021 campaign theme is ‘I Am and I Will’, an empowering call for personal commitment and action taken now to reduce the growing burden of cancer. Kicking off the first year of the new campaign, artists from around the world took the opportunity to show their support by committing to inspire action in their own lives and the lives of those around them.



Getting behind the ‘I Am and I Will’ campaign theme, artists committed to use their voice to raise awareness, make healthier lifestyle choices, champion the doctors and nurses making a difference, support cancer patients and survivors and fight for a cancer-free world.



Posing the question, “Who are you and what will you do?”, the artists challenge viewers to do something to make a difference this World Cancer Day.



Speaking on World Cancer day, Alessia Cara said: “I am committed to making healthier lifestyle choices in support of World Cancer Day and I encourage everyone to keep themselves and their loved ones informed on how they can lead super fulfilled and healthy lives.”



Sharing his support, will.i.am added: “This World Cancer Day, I will use my voice to raise awareness and my influence to make change. We all have the power to reduce the impact of cancer, so this 4th February, I will join the fight against cancer – please join us.”



Full list of artists showing their support for World Cancer Day 2019:



Alessia Cara

Astrid S

Halsey

Jax Jones

Jonas Blue

Kris Wu

Luis Fonsi

Maggie Rogers

Nile Rodgers

Sabrina Carpenter

Shawn Mendes

Taboo

will.i.am



The Union for International Cancer Control’s (UICC) World Cancer Day campaign is supported by Maitland/AMO and UMGB (Universal Music Group & Brands), who collaborated closely with the featured artists to create the videos in support of the UICC campaign.