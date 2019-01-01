Cardi B is 'taking things slow' after reuniting with husband Offset

Cardi B is "taking things slow" after reuniting with her estranged husband Offset.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker announced she had separated from the Migos star in early December (18), amid rumours of his infidelity, but just before Christmas, they sparked speculation of a romantic reconciliation after they were photographed enjoying a day of jet ski fun in Puerto Rico, where she was set to perform at San Juan's Electric Holiday Concert.

After the photos leaked, Cardi played down the reunion chatter, however, she has now claimed that they are working on their relationship.

"It's a personal thing," she told People. "(We are) just taking things slow. We have a baby right now. That's like our real big focus. I hang out with him, I talk to him every day and we do our thing."

Cardi, real name Belcalis Almanzar, began dating Offset, 27, in early 2017, with the couple secretly tying the knot later in the year. They welcomed a daughter named Kulture in July (18), and the rapper has insisted that they are committed to raising their child together.

"It's just like - to make things perfect... it takes time. You know, f**king and hanging out doesn't mean that you guys are on like a perfect note, it takes time. It takes time. And it's a marriage and there's a child involved and family involved," the 26-year-old continued.

In addition, Cardi went on to insist that her marriage was "normal" and that she didn't understand why people were "obsessed" with her private life.

"I feel like we just really are a very regular couple. We just do regular things," she explained. "I just don't know the obsession, like I feel like everything we do is a big deal.

"My story with him, I hear so many people that it's the same. I don't understand why mine is just such a big deal."