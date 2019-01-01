Justin Timberlake celebrates birthday with star-studded bash

Justin Timberlake has celebrated his birthday by throwing a star-studded party.

The Can't Stop the Feeling hitmaker took to Instagram on Friday (01Feb19) to share a slideshow of snaps from the event, which was held shortly after he stepped off the stage at New York City's Madison Square Garden following his The Man of the Woods Tour concert.

Timberlake, who turned 38 on Thursday (31Jan19), was surrounded by famous faces including John Krasinski and his wife Emily Blunt, comedian Trevor Noah, actor Anthony Mackie, and musician Questlove.

"Last night. Thank you guys," the singer captioned his post, which also included photos from his party at The Grill restaurant.

He uploaded a video from the party as well, in which he's seen dropping to the floor in amazement as rapper Mase comes out to perform.

Earlier, the birthday boy shared a clip on his Instagram Stories of the two magnums of Armand de Brignac champagne - known as Ace of Spades - that he had received from his friend and former collaborator, JAY-Z.

The SexyBack star also celebrated his birthday with another party held on Wednesday, the day before his gig at Madison Square Garden.

Timberlake cheekily took a video of his wife, Jessica Biel, snoozing in the car on the way to the dinner.

In the video, he quietly sings "Happy Birthday to me" to the camera before panning it around to show The Sinner actress catching a nap, with her head tilted back against the car's headrest and her eyes closed.

Eventually, Timberlake's singing gets louder and she turns to look at him and smiles as she says, "I'm just preparing for our big night out... Just preparing."

The 36-year-old justified her nap in the comments under the video, writing, "A girl needs her beauty sleep before you HIT THE CLUB."