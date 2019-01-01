Christina Aguilera: 'The R. Kelly documentary was very heavy for me'

Christina Aguilera had a difficult time watching the R. Kelly documentary because of her past experiences with industry "predators".

Documentary series Surviving R. Kelly detailed years of accusations of physical and sexual abuse against the I Believe I Can Fly hitmaker, who is also facing allegations he carried on relationships with underage girls.

The R&B hitmaker has vehemently denied all of the claims, but Christina reveals she was greatly affected by the series, and sympathises with his alleged victims.

"I was extremely moved by that whole show," she told U.S. late night show Watch What Happens Live! on Thursday (31Jan19). "It was very heavy for me. I actually went through a lot of, um, well, lot's not really go there, but it absolutely (affected me). When you're in this business you're exposed to so many predators and so many things... (and) you're exposed to so much at such an early age, it's still such an upward battle."

During the interview, Aguilera also praised fellow singer Lady Gaga for her decision to remove her 2013 collaboration with Kelly, Do What U Want (With My Body), from all streaming services in early January (19).

"I think she absolutely did the right thing," Christina said. "I love that she spoke and addressed it and showed her support."

A 2014 remix of the song, featuring different lyrics and added vocals by Aguilera, remains available for fans to listen to and purchase, and the ladies' duet has since become a popular tune online.

At the time of the controversy, Christina applauded Gaga for her stance on Twitter, writing, "This is a reminder of women sticking together - and not letting a man take ownership of a great song/ moment... And if anything the message of this song remains that although you may have had my body, you will never have my heart, my voice my life or my mind (sic)..."