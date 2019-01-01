NEWS Nick Jonas pokes fun at multiple wedding celebrations Newsdesk Share with :







Nick Jonas has proved he's a good sport after making light of his never-ending wedding celebrations on social media.



The Jealous hitmaker tied the knot with actress Priyanka Chopra in a pair of lavish ceremonies at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India at the beginning of December (18), and returned to the bride's native country weeks later to toast their union with additional parties in Delhi and Mumbai.



Last weekend (27Jan19), the new Mr. and Mrs. Jonas headed to Belmont, North Carolina for yet another wedding event, thrown by the groom's parents, in the city where Nick's father Kevin grew up and owns a restaurant.



Now Nick has poked fun at the ongoing festivities by sharing a photo of himself and Priyanka all dressed up as they posed on a winding staircase.



"Walking into wedding reception 100047 like..." he quipped in the caption, before revealing they were actually wearing black tie to attend the Learning Lab Ventures 2019 Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, hosted by actors Armie Hammer and his wife Elizabeth Chambers.



"Haha just kidding," Nick added. "So happy to celebrate our friends @armiehammer and @elizabethchambers and the amazing work they have done with @learninglabventures".



Learning Lab Ventures is a non-profit providing after-school education and other programs for disadvantaged youths in Los Angeles, and guests at its annual fundraising gala included Kate Bosworth, Rosanna Arquette, and Lindsay Price, who all looked on as Priyanka delivered a speech at the event.



Nick and Priyanka are particularly close to Armie and Elizabeth, as their four-year-old daughter Harper served as a flower girl at the Jonas-Chopra wedding in India.

