Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner gush over daughter for her first birthday

Rapper Travis Scott and make-up guru Kylie Jenner have shared gushing tributes online to their baby girl Stormi to mark her first birthday.



The couple's daughter turned one on Friday (01Feb19), and the Sicko Mode hitmaker, who is usually known for guarding his privacy, took to Instagram to share a series of previously-unseen photos and video clips of his "everything".



"ITS (sic) MY QUEEN ,MY HEART, MY AIR , MY EVERYTHING. STORMI'S BIRTHDAY TODAY. I LOVE U SO MUCH BABY (sic)," the proud dad wrote alongside the sweet snaps, which included images of the birthday girl hugging a toy shark, smiling in a pig-themed room, and playing with her father.



"U THE SMARTEST AND LOVING BABY EVER (sic)," Travis continued. "UR SPIRT (spirit)) KEEPS ME GOING EVERY DAY ME AND UR MOMMY LOVE U AND CANT WAIT TO SHARE MORE BEAUTIFUL DAYS WITH U. HAPPY BDAYY STORMIII LETS RAGE (sic)."



Reality TV star Kylie also heaped praise on her daughter as she gave fans a further glimpse into key moments in Stormi's first year, posting more footage of her kid on Instagram, including a touching clip of the tot learning how to walk as she went back and forth between her parents.



"How did i get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby. i just couldn't have dreamt you up, storm (sic)," Kylie shared.



"i wish you could stay this little forever and i could protect that contagious smile and laugh of yours. I know you won't remember much about the first year of your life but i pray that you'll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world."



"My love grows for you a thousand miles a minute," she added. "Every day with you is the best day of my life. happy birthday to my angel on earth."



Little Stormi also received birthday messages from her aunts Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, as well as grandmother Kris Jenner.



Travis and Kylie appear to be preparing to throw a party for the birthday girl, as the rapper took to his Instagram Story timeline to show off customised merchandise, with a tie-dye hoodie branded with, "Stormi World / February 1, 2019," on the front, alongside the words, "It's my birthday I can fly if I want to."



The style of the top is similar to pieces sold for Travis' ongoing Astroworld tour.



Stormi's party isn't the only thing the hip-hop star is busy preparing for - he will also be joining Maroon 5 and fellow rapper Big Boi onstage for the Super Bowl Halftime Show in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday (03Feb19).

