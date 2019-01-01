Chris Brown ignoring the rape 'lies' to focus on work

Chris Brown feels no need to further address the recent rape allegation made against him, choosing instead to continue focusing on his work.

The 29-year-old singer is under investigation in Paris, France after an Algerian woman he met at a nightclub claimed she was sexually assaulted by Brown and two associates after she was invited back to his luxury hotel suite in mid-January (19).

Chris has vehemently denied the allegations, and in a new video posted on Instagram, he is vowing to keep moving forward.

"My mum and grandma always said, 'The Lord can give you a gift and he can take it away'," he says. "I feel like I don't have to explain any bulls**t or any lie that somebody has been perpetrating... or portraying me as... For me, it's like, alright, cool, I came out there to do a job and that's what I did."

The video features Chris taking in the sights in Paris, in addition to rehearsing and recording his new music promo. In the middle of the montage, the music stops and gives way to the sound of car brakes being slammed, before audio footage of the rape claims hitting headlines is heard in the background.

The Fine China hitmaker and two members of his entourage were arrested on 21 January (19) and spent the night behind bars before they were released without charge.

Police officials in Paris are still investigating the case, but Brown has filed a defamation lawsuit against his alleged victim. In the suit, Brown's Paris-based attorney, Raphael Chiche, also references a criminal statute involving invasion of privacy, which could result in the accuser serving up to one year in prison, if found guilty.