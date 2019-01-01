David Bowie's son blocks new biopic from using father's music

David Bowie's son Duncan Jones has insisted that his father's music won't appear in new biopic Stardust because he hasn't signed off on it.

On Thursday (31Jan19), it was announced that British actor Johnny Flynn would play the late music legend in the feature, which will chart the rise of the superstar, starting with a trip to America in 1971 which inspired the creation of his iconic alter ego, Ziggy Stardust.

Hours later Jones made it clear to fans that the biopic would not contain any of his father's music, because he hasn't given his permission.

"I think this journalist needs to do some investigative reporting," he tweeted alongside an article announcing the project. "Pretty certain nobody has been granted music rights for ANY biopic... I would know."

He also hinted that his family wasn't being consulted on the film.

"Im not saying this movie is not happening. I honestly wouldn't know. Im saying that as it stands, this movie won't have any of dads music in it, & I can't imagine that changing. If you want to see a biopic without his music or the families blessing, thats up to the audience (sic),” he wrote.

The Moon director was asked by a user if he would ever be open to a project using his father's music, and Jones explained he’d be more likely to give permission if author Neil Gaiman or Peter Ramsey, who co-directed Oscar-nominated animation Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, wanted to do a Bowie project.

Gaiman replied, "You are the best. Thank you," while Ramsey posted, "I am not worthy!!!!" before agreeing with a fan that perhaps Jones should make his own.

"Genuinely, I'm not the right person to make it," Jones replied. "My perspective is far too uniquely subjective and personal. If something like this were to happen, I would want artists like you and Neil to do it, & I would stay completely out of the way, cheerleading with all my heart.

"But if you will, consider it. I think you could make something... It could make for a pretty wonderful celebration of his life and work. If the two of you want to take this forward, you know where I am (wink symbol)."

Stardust, to be directed by Gabriel Range and co-star Jena Malone and Marc Maron, is scheduled to begin filming in June.