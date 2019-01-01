Katy Perry and Cardi B lead stars signing up to Grammys diversity pledge

Katy Perry, Cardi B, and Justin Bieber have pledged to try and hire more female producers as part of the Recording Academy's new diversity push.

Katy, Cardi, and Justin are joined by a host of star names, including Lady Gaga, John Legend, Shawn Mendes, Nicki Minaj, Pink, Post Malone, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, in committing to considering at least two women when hiring producers or sound engineers.

The new initiative from the Academy, who organise America's annual Grammy Awards ceremony, is aimed at increasing the number of female production staff from minuscule levels. According to a 2018 study, only two per cent of music producers and three per cent of sound engineers or mixers in pop music are women.

In a press release announcing the promise, Katy, who employs a female engineer to run her own studio, said she had been "very fortunate" to work with "powerful female figures" and encouraged others to emulate her.

Rapper Common, who is helping spearhead the initiative as a member of the Academy's Task Force on Diversity and Inclusion, also said he is "proud" to sign up to the pledge.

"Women deserve as much opportunity as men, and we know this industry has not always been fair," he added. "The only way to change these inequities is for us to face it directly and commit to do more."

The Task Force, which also counts Andra Day and Sheryl Crow as members, was established last year (18) following an outcry when only one major Grammy Award, the Best New Artist prize bagged by Alessia Cara, went to a woman.

At this month's 61st Grammys ceremony five of the eight acts nominated for the prestigious Album of the Year category are women, with Cardi, Brandi Carlile, H.E.R., Janelle Monae, and Kacey Musgraves all receiving nods.

Female artists also well represented in the Best New Artist, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year sections.