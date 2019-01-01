NEWS Ariana Grande’s 7 Rings shines at the top of the Official Singles Chart for a second week Newsdesk Share with :







7 Rings remains at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart as the Ariana Grande hit racked up more than 10.4 million listens over the last 7 days.



Ari’s newest offering finishes the week 27,000 combined sales ahead of its closest competition, former Number 1 Sweet But Psycho by Ava Max (2).



Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man climb one spot to Number 4 with Giant, a new peak, while Mabel dials up four places to Number 7 with Don’t Call Me Up, now her highest charting single to date.



Meanwhile, two acts score their first ever Top 10s: J. Cole lands this week’s highest new entry with Middle Child at Number 9, and Lewis Capaldi ascends three positions with Someone You Loved at 10.



Hackney collective NSG eye up the top tier with Options ft. Tion Wayne (11), while Westlife leap up nine levels with Hello My Love (20) after the acoustic version was released.



Dua Lipa’s Swan Song from the Alita: Battle Angel soundtrack flies in at Number 25, ahead of Flipp Dinero, who reaches a new peak of Number 30 with Leave Me Alone. Yungen and Dappy make themselves at home in the Top 40 as Comfortable debuts at 32, and Little Mix’s new version of Think About Us with Ty Dolla $ign impacts at Number 34.



Finally, Nights Like This by Kehlani, also featuring Ty Dolla $ign, leaps 12 places to round off the chart at Number 40.