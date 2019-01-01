Jennifer Hudson to perform at the Oscars

Jennifer Hudson has been confirmed to perform at the upcoming Academy Awards.

Representatives for the Academy announced on social media on Thursday (31Jan19) that the Oscar-winning actress would be singing her powerful anthem I'll Fight, which was written by Diane Warren for the documentary RBG, which tells the story of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"Things we'd like to announce today: 1. @IAMJHUD will perform the nominated song 'I'll Fight' on the #Oscars!" they tweeted. "2. This has been our favorite tweet of the day."

This won't be The Voice judge's first time performing during the awards ceremony - she previously sang I Can't Let Go from TV show Smash during the 2015 Oscars' In Memoriam section, And I'm Telling You I'm Not Going from Dreamgirls, for which she won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 2007, during the 2013 ceremony, and was joined by her Dreamgirls castmates Beyonce and Anika Noni Rose for a medley of songs from the movie musical in 2007.

Academy officials also announced on Thursday that The Place Where Lost Things Go, which was sung by Emily Blunt in Mary Poppins Returns, would be performed by a "surprise special guest" during the ceremony.

The announcements come shortly after it was reported that only two of the Oscar-nominated songs - Shallow from A Star is Born and All the Stars from Black Panther - would be performed during the ceremony, sparking backlash from movie fans.

It is yet to be confirmed whether Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper will perform Shallow and Kendrick Lamar and SZA will sing All the Stars during the show on 24 February. The fifth nominee for Best Original Song is When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings from Joel and Ethan Coen's anthology western The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.