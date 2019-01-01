Christina Aguilera denies throwing punch at Pink

Christina Aguilera has denied throwing a punch at Pink in a nightclub but remembers upsetting her pop rival by trying to kiss her.

The duo have had a rocky relationship since collaborating with Lil' Kim and Mya on a 2001 cover version of Labelle's 1974 hit Lady Marmalade.

In 2017, Pink told Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen that their feud once turned physical as Christina had swung for her in a club. On a new episode of the same show that aired on Thursday (31Jan19), the Dirrty hitmaker told Andy that is not how she remembers the incident.

"I seem to have a different memory of a night we had at a club where we played Spin the Bottle,” she said. "I have a love memory! Look at her, look at me. I wouldn't swing on her. She could beat my a*s are you kidding me? She could really beat my a*s then!"

The 38-year-old did admit she and Pink, 39, had an awkward moment on a night out as she tried to kiss her but was knocked back.

Christina revealed: "I was excited about a kiss. I was like, 'Oh, kissing's all's good!' She put her hand up like this and I was like, 'Oh, that's what we're doing? Alright.' She don't wanna get dirrty."

The pop superstars have since resolved their differences and even worked together on a duet that is as yet unreleased.

Explaining why they feuded, the raunchy singer said they had fallen out while filming the 2001 video as her then rival's raucous behaviour worried her.

"I know she had some feelings or whatever about how the recording of Lady Marmalade went down," she explained. "And I know the actual video, she intimidated me because she was heckling me in the audience behind the director. And I was like, 'Oh, what's going on?'"

However, now both are mothers - Christina 11-year-old Max and Summer, four, and Pink to seven-year-old Willow and two-year-old Jameson - they have found common ground.

"But that's what she did back then," the musician recalled. "She's a different person now. She's a mom, she's cool."