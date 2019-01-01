Adam Levine: 'Maroon 5 expected controversy when we signed up for Super Bowl gig'

Adam Levine has urged fans to "move on" from the controversy surrounding Maroon 5's upcoming performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, although he admits the group "expected" a backlash after agreeing to play the gig.

According to reports, music stars including Rihanna rejected an offer from National Football League (NFL) bosses to top the Halftime Show bill in support of sidelined quarterback Colin Kaepernick, whose career has been derailed following his 2016 decision to kneel during the pre-game U.S. national anthem to highlight racial injustice and police brutality.

Cardi B also showed her support for Kaepernick by declining to join her Girls Like You collaborator Maroon 5 on the big stage on Sunday (03Feb19), while the band, fronted by Levine, found themselves at the centre of backlash for agreeing to the high profile gig.

However, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Levine said the band had "expected" to face some controversy.

"I'm not in the right profession if I can't handle a little bit of controversy," he said. "It's what it is. We expected it. We'd like to move on from it and speak through the music."

Revealing that he consulted other people before making the decision to perform at the Halftime Show, Levine added: "No one thought about it more than I did. No one put more thought and love into this than I did. I spoke to many people, most importantly though, I silenced all the noise and listened to myself, and made my decision about how I felt."

Levine also hinted that Maroon 5's performance will reference Kaepernick's plight in some way, after Roger Waters suggested that the band should also take a knee during the gig.

Without revealing what they have in store for fans, Levine explained: "They will be (heard) - that's all I want to say because I don't want to spoil anything. And once again, I like to think that people know where I stand as a human being after two decades doing this. I'm not a speaker. I'm not a public speaker. I do speak, but it's through the music. My life's work and what I put out into the universe has been positive and hopefully inspiring... So, what I would say is, you know, we are going to do what we keep on doing, hopefully without becoming politicians and continuing to use the one voice we know how to use properly.

"To make people understand, we got you. We got you."