Jamaican police stop Meek Mill for a photo

Meek Mill was given an early morning scare on Thursday (31Jan19) after Jamaican police pulled over his car - all because they wanted a photo with the rapper.

The Dreams and Nightmares hitmaker was on his way back to his luxury accommodations after enjoying a night out at a Kingston strip club with his friends when officers asked their driver to pull over.

The run-in with authorities made Meek panic, having served five months behind bars until April, 2018 for a probation violation related to a 2008 drug and guns bust back in his native America.

However, he soon discovered the cops hadn't stopped his entourage for any kind of legal trouble - they were just big fans of the hip-hop star.

"You're tryin' to take a picture, man? I'm f**ked up!" Meek quips in video footage posted on his Instagram Story timeline.

"Y'all pulled us over and y'all said y'all want a picture, man? That scared us! We're scared of police, we thought we're getting locked up (sic)!"

"Nothin' like that," the two officers laughed, as the footage cuts off.

It's not clear if the cops' wish was granted, or if Meek scored his subsequent request for a police escort out of Kingston.

The rapper, who has been spearheading a new criminal justice reform initiative back home, appears to be letting loose ahead of his next concert commitment - he is booked to perform at a pre-Super Bowl party in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday night (02Feb19), when he will share the stage with his On Me collaborator Cardi B.