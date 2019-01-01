Cardi B: 'Offset and I are working things out'

Rappers Cardi B and Offset are "working things out", almost two months after calling time on their marriage.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker confirmed she had separated from the Migos rapper in early December (18), amid rumours of his infidelity, but just before Christmas, they sparked speculation of a romantic reconciliation after Cardi and Offset were photographed enjoying a day of jet ski fun in Puerto Rico, where she was set to perform at San Juan's Electric Holiday Concert.

After the photos leaked, Cardi played down the reunion chatter, confessing she was just desperate for a sexy tryst with her ex.

However, she subsequently admitted she was open to working on salvaging their marriage and revealed she missed having her "best friend" and "biggest supporter" around.

"There's a lot of things that I feel like I can't do, (but) motherf**ker (Offset) is like, 'You can do everything and anything' all the time," she said on Instagram. "I never had nobody push me like that...

"It's really good for me now to have somebody that just motivates me and lets me know every day like, 'You can do anything, you just gotta set your mind (to it)...'"

And now, according to Cardi, the couple is figuring out its next steps.

"We working things out, baby (sic)," she said as she left a court in Queens, New York on Thursday (31Jan19), when she was asked about the status of her marriage.

Cardi was back in court for a hearing relating to her criminal case for misdemeanour charges of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. Those counts are connected to a reported altercation with sisters Jade and Baddie Gi at Angels Strip Club in Queens in August (18). Court proceedings have been adjourned until April (19).