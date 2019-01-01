Christina Aguilera pranks doughnut store customers

Christina Aguilera has pranked unsuspecting customers at a Hollywood Boulevard doughnut store.

During an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night (30Jan19), host Jimmy introduced a new segment titled Undercover Sing, in which he had hidden cameras within a nearby mall shop and had the Beautiful hitmaker sing over the speakers as people walked into the shop.

First up, Christina performed her 1999 tune Genie in a Bottle, though adapted the lyrics to refer to what the group of customers was wearing.

"There is a guy in a Dodgers hat. He is here with a baby, he just wants to eat some doughnuts and give some to the baby too," she sang. "Yes, I'm singing about you and you know what's going on, now you really want your doughnut, I'm going to bring it to you."

While it took a second for the shoppers to realise what was happening, they soon discovered Christina was in the store and gasped when she stepped out and handed over a large frosted doughnut.

The superstar continued to sing Genie in a Bottle to another customer, a "really cute" guy kitted out in an all-denim "Canadian tuxedo". She proceeded to introduce herself to the man, who was named Vince, and the pair belted out an impromptu version of her 2002 tune Fighter.

However, another man buying a snack appeared to take a long time to click onto the Candid Camera-inspired sting, and ignored her rendition of What a Girl Wants, even when Christina made mention of his blue T-shirt.

"What a guy wants, what a guy needs, he's looking cute in his Gone Fishin' tee. I wonder what kind of doughnut he'll get? Whatcha want? What we got? Going fishing for a doughnut," the 38-year-old crooned.

The prank comes days after Christina announced that she is set to have a residency in Las Vegas at the Planet Hollywood Resort's Zappos Theater.

In total, she will play an initial run of 16 shows in May, June, September, and October, with tickets going on sale on Friday.