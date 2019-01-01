Ariana Grande attempts to fix misspelled palm tattoo

Ariana Grande tried to fix her misspelled palm tattoo but ended up making things worse.

The Thank U, Next hitmaker took to Instagram earlier this week (beg28Jan19) to show off her new body art - the title of her single 7 Rings etched onto her hand in Japanese Kanji character symbols. However, lots of fans noticed that the tattoo was missing a symbol and actually translated to "shichirin," a word for a BBQ grill.

In order to fix the error, Ariana has paid another visit to tattoo artist Kane Navasard, and on Wednesday, she uploaded a new photo of the updated ink.

"Slightly better. Thanks to my tutor for helping me fix and to @kanenavassard for being a legend. And to my doctor for the (numbing medication) lidocaine shots (no joke)," the star wrote alongside a black and white snap of her design on her Instagram Stories. "RIP tiny charcoal grill. Miss u man. I actually really liked u (sic)."

However, many social media users noted that Ariana hadn't actually managed to fix the tattoo, as the new character symbols mean it now says "Japanese BBQ finger" or "small charcoal grill finger", instead of "7 Rings".

Soon after Ariana shared the original misspelled tattoo online, she garnered a huge amount of attention and was made fun of in many Internet memes.

Yet, she later explained in a response to a Twitter follower that the reason for the incorrect tattoo was simply due to the awkward place that she had selected for the design.

"Indeed, I left out (the other symbol) which should have gone in between. It hurt like f**k n still looks tight. I wouldn't have lasted one more symbol lmao (laughing my a*s off). But this spot also peels a ton and won't last so if I miss it enough I'll suffer thru the whole thing next time," the 25-year-old wrote. "'It's 99 per cent gonna go away,' (my tattoo artist) said... He was like, 'That's the most painful spot for sure.' I was like, ... 'I'm curious.' For sure. Also that's how u end up w tiny grill / circle / tambourine on your hand."