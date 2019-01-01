NEWS Jess Glynne joins BRIT Awards performers Newsdesk Share with :







The BRIT Awards 2019 with Mastercard today announce that British pop sensation Jess Glynne will perform live on the show, joining Calvin Harris with Dua Lipa, Sam Smith and Rag’n’Bone Man, George Ezra, Little Mix, Jorja Smith and The 1975 for the UK’s biggest night in music. The BRITs take place Wednesday 20th February at The O2 Arena, London, broadcast exclusively on ITV.



Seven-time BRIT nominee Jess Glynne is one of the UK’s most successful female artists, with 15 million single sales and two No. 1 albums to date. Her second album Always In Between was the UK’s biggest selling female album of 2018, and her solo single ‘I’ll Be There’ broke her own record to be the first UK female to ever score seven No. 1 singles in the UK last June. The track gives Jess a BRIT 2019 nomination for British Single, alongside her nomination for British Solo Female Artist. Jess also features on the twice nominated Rudimental track ‘These Days’ in British Single and British Artist Video of the Year.



Jess Glynne said: “So excited to bring one of my favourite artists, H.E.R., to the UK and perform at the BRITs together... Y'all in for a treat!!”



Jess will be joined on stage at The BRITs by 5 x GRAMMY nominated H.E.R., the fast-emerging R&B singer from California. With over one billion streams across all her projects, her biggest songs are, ‘Focus’ from debut project ‘H.E.R. Volume 1’, which sits on 124 million global streams (5.million in the UK alone), and her feature on the Billboard Hot 100 ranked ‘Best Part’ by Daniel Caesar.



H.E.R. said: “I love the UK and UK artists. It was a pleasure working with Jess on ‘Thursday’. So excited to be performing with her on The BRIT Awards. It’s going to be so empowering and fun!”



Jason Iley, BRITs Chairman and Chairman and CEO of Sony Music UK & Ireland said: “Jess has achieved chart-topping and record-breaking success since her debut only five years ago. The multi-GRAMMY nominated H.E.R. is quickly establishing herself as a global star. To see these incredible artists - who have achieved so much so early in their careers – come together on the BRITs stage, is going to be a great moment.”



YouTube Music is the official music app for The BRIT Awards 2019. Visit The BRIT Awards 2019 on YouTube Music here. The BRIT Awards will be live streamed internationally on YouTube for the sixth consecutive year, viewers in the UK can watch live on ITV/STV or via the ITV Hub.