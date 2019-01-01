Nicki Minaj and Cardi B to front pre-BET Awards concerts

Rap rivals Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have been tapped to headline two separate star-studded shows in Los Angeles in the lead up to the 2019 BET Awards.

The Anaconda hitmaker will hit the Staples Center stage with her Young Money Entertainment label boss Lil Wayne, alongside Tory Lanez, Trippie Redd, and Bri Steves for the 21 June (19) event, held as part of the seventh annual BET Experience at L.A. LIVE concert series.

Cardi will then step into the spotlight at the same venue the following day, sharing the bill with her husband Offset's band Migos, Lil Yachty, City Girls, and Lil Baby.

The events will culminate with the 2019 BET Awards on 23 June (19).

It's not yet known if Nicki and Cardi will both be attending the prizegiving, but the ladies haven't been under the same roof since September (18), when the Bodak Yellow star physically attacked Nicki and hurled a shoe at her while they were both guests at the Harper's Bazaar Icons Party during New York Fashion Week.

They subsequently agreed to call a truce in their war of words, which had been brewing for months after they both featured on Migos' 2017 hit MotorSport.

Meanwhile, Cardi is joining forces with Nicki's ex, Meek Mill, to perform at a private party on the eve of the Super Bowl this weekend. The two artists have been booked for the invite-only Fanatics bash at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday (02Feb19), when they are reportedly set to team up for a rendition of their 2018 collaboration On Me.