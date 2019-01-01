Fight Song singer Rachel Platten is a new mum.

The star took to Instagram on Wednesday (30Jan19) to share the news that she and her husband Kevin Lazan are first-time parents.

"Introducing Violet Skye Lazan," the 37-year-old singer and songwriter wrote.

"Born delicious & cuddly on 1.26, early in the am. There is so much about this massive love that i want to share but don't yet know how to. I am sure the words will come soon. For now we are busy falling deeeeply (sic) in love (and keeping our heads above water).

"Thank YOU all so much for your kindness and support and curiosity and gentleness as i fumbled my way through this crazy brutal amazing journey to get here to motherhood. Wow. I'm a mom."

Rachel announced she was expecting via Twitter back in July (18), writing: "This is one of my most exciting announcements, but also one of my most vulnerable... I am pregnant!!"

She confessed she had been desperate to share the news with fans but couldn't decide how she was going to make the announcement.

"I can't believe I'm finally typing these words - I have wanted to share this news for months," she added. "As I thought about how to share what I have been experiencing, I became paralyzed about doing it the exact, perfect way - how to express all of my total bliss and yet all this fear too?

"I finally realized that I can't worry about making being ME comfortable for everybody else, I have to share this journey MY WAY: with honesty, vulnerability, love and an open heart."

Platten and Lazan wed in 2010 and she previously praised him for helping her believe she could achieve her goals.

"I'm married to an amazing man, we've been together for 10 years, and he's a huge reason why I kept believing in my dreams," she told Us Weekly magazine in 2015.