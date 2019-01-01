Cardi B to perform with Meek Mill at pre-Super Bowl bash

Cardi B is reportedly joining forces with rap rival Nicki Minaj's ex Meek Mill to perform together for the first time at a pre-Super Bowl party.

The hip-hop stars, who worked together on Meek's track On Me last year (18), have been booked to perform at the invite-only Fanatics bash at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday (02Feb19), on the eve of the big game.

Sources tell the New York Post's Page Six that Cardi and Meek will hit the stage separately for their own sets, before coming together for a rendition of On Me.

The event is being hosted by Michael Rubin, the co-owner of Meek's hometown basketball team, the Philadelphia 76ers, who has been helping the rapper in his fight for criminal justice reform ever since he was sentenced to two to four years behind bars in November, 2017 for a probation violation linked to a 2008 drug and gun bust. Meek was released in April (18) after serving five months.

The show news emerges a year after Meek's Dreams and Nightmares hit was used as the unofficial anthem for the Philadelphia Eagles as they rode to victory over the New England Patriots. Meek had to settle with celebrating the win behind bars.

Meanwhile, Cardi's pre-Super Bowl appearance comes after she turned down a lucrative deal to join her Girls Like You collaborators Maroon 5 for their headlining slot during the American football showdown to show her support for sidelined quarterback Colin Kaepernick, whose career has been derailed following his 2016 decision to kneel during the pre-game U.S. national anthem to highlight racial injustice and police brutality.

Instead, Maroon 5 will hit the stage for the Super Bowl Halftime Show at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday with Travis Scott and Big Boi.

Cardi won't be completely absent from the big game though - she will feature in a new Super Bowl ad for Pepsi, opposite Steve Carell and Lil Jon.