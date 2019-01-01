Priyanka Chopra staged 'show-and-tell' so she and Nick Jonas could get to know each other

Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas knew so little about each other after they started dating the actress staged a "show-and-tell" session, so both stars could recap their lives.

The Baywatch star and the singer fell for each other when an agent suggested they attend the Met Gala together in 2017.

It took them months to officially hook up, but when they did the attraction was instant and their courtship ended with two wedding ceremonies in Choprah's native India at the beginning of December (18).

But the actress reveals they were so smitten when they first started dating, they realised they knew nothing about each other.

"I just didn't know the music," she tells Ellen DeGeneres. "I knew some of the songs, but I didn't know much about them.

"In fact, Nick and I both didn't know much about each other, so we did a show and tell after we started dating, where we showed each other our work from when we were younger, the embarrassing stuff, the horrible things. That's how we got to know each other's careers."

Priyanka admits she was most impressed by the fact that her then-boyfriend, a former member of the Jonas Brothers, had not been tainted or twisted by success and fame: ''It shocks me how he's not been corrupted. He's so family driven and it's all about his parents. He's just really nice and sweet."

Chopra also opened up about her double wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, revealing it was an intimate affair with 200 of the couple's family members and closest friends.

"(It was) one Indian ceremony, one western Christian ceremony, and one day of pre-rituals, which we have in the Hindu wedding. Usually, Indian weddings are 1,000 people at least. We had only 200, which was mostly family because both of us have giant families.

"We just wanted to keep it super intimate."