Lewis Capaldi wins MTV PUSH: Ones to Watch 2019 artist vote

After weeks of battling it out for the public’s vote, MTV UK today announced Lewis Capaldi as the MTV PUSH: Ones to Watch 2019 winner.



The 22-year-old went head to head with the nine other shortlisted nominees including Col3trane, Dermot Kennedy, Glowie, Grace Carter, Jade Bird, Loski, Mahalia, Sam Fender and Young T & Bugsey, eventually triumphing with an astonishing 95K+ likes.



In the final few days of voting the heat was amped up as Lewis Capaldi and Loski went head to head for the winning votes, doing everything in their power to get those all-important last minute likes. Between the two artists they received support from recognisable artists including; James Bay, HRVY, Raheem Stirling, Davido, Ramz, Mabel, and Ms Banks. Both artists also promised to drop new music, offered meet and greets to fans who voted, and Lewis even hosted an Instagram Live with Niall Horan in his final PUSH.



In the final days of the voting battle a fan of his main competitor referred to Lewis as Lewis Calamari, to which Lewis reacted by changing all of his social names to Calamari, which the fans went wild for.



The two artists ensured that the 2019 competition garnered more votes for the UK campaign than ever before, and the two artist images are now MTV UK’s most liked Instagram posts to date.



Lewis now follows in the footsteps of previous MTV Brand New winners such as Mabel, AJ Tracey, Anne-Marie and Krept & Konan who have all gone on to have incredible careers in the industry.



Lewis Capaldi said, “Absolutely honoured to be the MTV PUSH: Ones to Watch winner this year! To be nominated alongside so many other amazing people is a privilege and I can’t wait to see what the year has in store for everyone. Cheers, to everyone who voted and it’s nice to be MTV’s One to Watch and not the FBI’s.”



The shortlist was made up of the ten hottest acts for the year ahead, selected by MTV officials, key music influences and industry representatives and included the most exciting, up and coming UK music talent.



MTV PUSH: ONES TO WATCH 2019 SHORTLIST



COL3TRANE - @COL3TRANE

DERMOT KENNEDY - @DERMOTKENNEDY

GLOWIE – @ITSGLOWIE

GRACE CARTER - @GRACECARTER

JADE BIRD- @JADEBIRDMUSIC

LEWIS CAPALDI - @LEWISCAPALDI

LOSKI - @LOSKIHARLEM

MAHALIA - @MAHALIA

SAM FENDER - @SAM_FENDER

YOUNG T & BUGSEY - @YOUNGTANDBUGSEY