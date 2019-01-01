Liam Payne spotted on date with Naomi Campbell amid romance rumours

Liam Payne and Naomi Campbell did little to dispel romance rumours as they were spotted on a date in London on Sunday night (27Jan19).

The former One Direction singer, 25, and 48-year-old Naomi attended Afrobeats star Davido's concert at the O2 Arena, watching the Nigerian singer from a VIP suite. Photographs of the pair showed them attempting to keep a low profile, with Naomi wearing round sunglasses as she strolled through the venue. A video taken by a fan at the O2 showed Liam, who was also wearing a casual ensemble, walking just behind Naomi.

A source told Britain's Daily Star newspaper: "Liam and Naomi were keen to keep a low profile. They entered and exited the arena via the back door and were quickly whisked up to a VIP suite on Level 3.

"After the show they left together in the back of a blacked-out green Range Rover and Liam was seen putting his arm around Naomi‘s waist."

The unlikely couple first sparked speculation of a budding relationship when they exchanged a series of flirty messages on Instagram earlier this month.

Commenting on a steamy black-and-white photo of Liam, Naomi wrote: "Beautiful Soul"

Liam quickly replied: "Takes one to know one," with a kissy face emoji.

And on a photo Naomi shared of her showing off an incredible afro hairstyle as she prepared for the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week, the Strip That Down hitmaker wrote: "Perfection in a person... don't give me those eyes."

Eagle-eyed fans also spotted that the pair has been liking each other's Instagram posts since late December (18).

Liam also celebrated the New Year at The Full Circle Festival in Ghana with a host of celebrities including Naomi, with the supermodel sharing a video at the time of the father-of-one learning the shaku shaku dance with actress Eku Edewor.

Naomi has reportedly previously dated Quincy Jones, Prince Albert of Monaco, Mike Tyson and Usher, and was most recently linked to grime star Skepta.

Meanwhile, Liam split from Cheryl, the mother of his 22-month-old son Bear, in July (18) after more than two years together.