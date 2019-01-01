NEWS Janet Jackson lands Glastonbury Festival headlining slot Newsdesk Share with :







Janet Jackson has reportedly landed a headlining slot at this year's Glastonbury Festival.



According to Britain's The Sun newspaper, Janet will be taking to the stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England as part of the country's iconic music festival.



If the reports are true, it would be the 52-year-old singer's first-ever Glastonbury performance.



"Janet is relaunching her career in a major way this year and she thought this would be the perfect opportunity," a source told the publication. "She has never performed at Glastonbury but she knows what a massive deal it is.



"It is looking like she will perform on Sunday but her exact slot is to be confirmed. Organisers are still booking acts and arranging the schedule but she is really excited to be back."



Janet has yet to comment on the rumours on her social media pages. She did, however, send her love to Empire star Jussie Smollett on Tuesday (29Jan19), sharing a picture of the pair together after news broke that he'd been attacked in a suspected hate crime in Chicago.



"Sending u my love," Janet wrote, alongside purple heart and praying hands emojis.



Other stars confirmed to be playing the 2019 Glastonbury Festival include Janelle Monae, Stormzy and Kylie Minogue.



"I'm so thrilled to announce that I'll be playing the 'Legend slot' on Sunday 30th June at @GlastoFest 2019," Kylie wrote on Twitter last year (18). "It will be 14 years since I was originally meant to appear there and so much has happened up to now. I can't wait to see you all there to share this special show."



The 50-year-old had been scheduled to headline the iconic festival in 2005 but was forced to pull out a month beforehand as she battled breast cancer, and was subsequently replaced by Basement Jaxx. The Australian star was declared cancer-free in early 2006.



The 2019 Glastonbury Festival runs from 26 to 30 June.

