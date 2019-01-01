Lady Gaga tells Dr. Luke's lawyer she 'should be ashamed' in deposition over Kesha's abuse claims

Lady Gaga told Dr. Luke's lawyer she "should be ashamed of" herself as things got heated in her deposition as part of Kesha's legal battle with the producer.

Kesha has been locked in a bitter legal battle with the music producer since 2014, when she attempted to sue him for the alleged sexual, physical, and emotional abuse she endured during the 10 years they worked together at the start of her career.

Dr. Luke vehemently dismissed her accusations and subsequently countersued Kesha for defamation.

Gaga was deposed in September 2017 as part of the case, but the court documents detailing the deposition had been heavily redacted - until now. Details from the deposition showed the A Star is Born actress became emotional as speaking about Kesha's alleged abuse brought back memories of her own sexual abuse.

After composing herself enough to speak to the lawyers, Gaga explained that she first met Kesha in a studio at Dr. Luke's home - when the TiK ToK singer was wearing just underwear. Questioned about the first conversation in which Kesha told her about the alleged abuse, Gaga explained she couldn't remember the specifics, but added: "What I recall was her immense sadness and depression and fear."

However, when Dr. Luke's lawyer asked Gaga if she believes the rape accusations have damaged the producer's career, things began to get heated.

"If you are asking what my view is of his reputation, I made my view of him and his reputation when I saw her in that back room," she hit back. "That was an image that - of something that happened to me, and I felt and knew in my heart that she was telling the truth, and I believe her."

The lawyer continued to push Gaga, asking if she had any "knowledge or information as to any interaction" between Dr. Luke and Kesha, "physical or otherwise", to which the singer replied: "She told me he assaulted her".

The lawyer then pointed out that Gaga had no other proof apart from what Kesha told her, to which the singer responded: "Well, you know - when men assault women, they don't invite people over to watch."

Pushing Gaga even more, the lawyer reminded her that there are other people who have been falsely accused of rape in the past.

But Gaga replied: "I have factual knowledge of her depression. I have factual knowledge of her need for support and love. I have factual knowledge of the spiral that I watched that girl go down. I have factual knowledge of trauma. I am informed and intelligent about this issue. That girl has experienced serious trauma and she is in the middle of the right now. And you are all a party to it.

"Why on earth would this girl tell the entire world this happened? Why on earth? Do you know what it's like for survivors? Do you know what it's like to tell people? Don't you roll you eyes at me. You should be ashamed of yourself."