Halsey won't let love life dominate headlines after G-Eazy split

Halsey is determined to keep the public focus on her art instead of her love life after becoming a tabloid staple during her on/off romance with rapper G-Eazy.

The pop star called it quits with her Him & I collaborator G-Eazy in October (18), marking their second break-up in just three months, after initially ending their year-long romance in July (18).

Halsey and her ex have since moved on, and now she has opened up about the lessons learned from her high-profile relationship missteps in a candid new interview with Glamour magazine.

"The biggest lesson I learned was to make art, not headlines," she says. "Because it can become quite easy, in the social media generation, to go from being a musician to becoming a personality."

Halsey suggests her latest hit, Without Me, was inspired by the broken romance, explaining the song is about caring for someone so much that it causes you to lose sight of yourself.

"I call myself a collector; I collect things from people and use them to widen my artistic repertoire, so that I am writing from a culmination of experiences from the world," the musician shares. "But I'm an imitator as well, because I'm so passionately putting myself in other people's shoes all the time."

Elsewhere in the chat, Halsey touches on the nervous breakdown and suicide attempt she suffered at 17, admitting she's glad the medical crisis occurred before she found fame.

"It was a lot of things happening at once, with a complete lack of direction," reflects the 24 year old, who ended up spending more than two weeks in a psychiatric hospital, where she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, a condition her mother also has.

The harrowing ordeal made the singer realise she didn't want to end her life so soon.

"Thank God I learned it then," Halsey confesses. "Given what I've been experiencing the past couple of years if I hadn't already had my meltdown, who knows when it would have happened?"

The star, who is currently dating British rocker Yungblud, previously revealed she suffered a miscarriage while on tour in 2015, and last year (18) decided to have her eggs frozen after being diagnosed with endometriosis, a condition where tissue that normally lines the inside of the uterus, grows on the outside.