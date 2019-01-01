Ozzy Osbourne postpones final European tour on doctors orders

Ozzy Osbourne has postponed the European leg of his No More Tours 2 trek so he can focus on battling a severe upper respiratory infection.

Doctors fear the rocker's illness, which forced him to scrap his first four European shows on Monday (28Jan19), could develop into pneumonia.

A statement from Ozzy to WENN reads: "I'm completely devastated for having to postpone the European leg of my tour.

"It just seems that since October, everything I touch has turned to s**t. First the staph infection in my thumb and now coming down with the flu and bronchitis.

"I want to apologise to all of my fans, who have been so loyal over the years, my band, my crew and to (support act) JUDAS PRIEST for letting you all down. However, I promise the tour with JUDAS PRIEST will be completed. It's being rescheduled right now to start in September. Again, I apologise to everyone. God Bless."

The news of the tour postponement comes just days after Ozzy revealed his violent coughing had resulted in a burst blood vessel in his eye.

He cancelled a string of shows in October after contracting a staph infection that required surgery on his hand.

The No More Tours 2 tour will resume on 9 March (19) in Australia, with shows in New Zealand and Japan before Osbourne returns to North America for a two-month long tour.

He kicked off 2019 in the U.S. with a New Year's Eve Ozzfest gig in Los Angeles.