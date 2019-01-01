NEWS Kehlani celebrates at baby shower Newsdesk Share with :







R&B singer Kehlani celebrated the impending birth of her first child with a star-studded baby shower on Sunday (27Jan19).



Zendaya, SZA, and Fifth Harmony star Lauren Jauregui were among the guests at the poolside party, held at a residence in Bel-Air, California, where the mother-to-be and her beau, guitarist Javie Young-White, revealed they plan to name their daughter Adeya Nomi.



"what a beautiful shower. i'm in awe of all the love we got," Kehlani posted on social media after the bash. "all the love she got. they made a video slideshow and i cried harder than i think i've ever cried. every second of today was perfect. thank you God (sic)..."



The pregnant star has since uploaded a series of photos from the shower as she shared the unborn child's chosen name with fans.



"all for you Adeya Nomi," she captioned the Twitter images.



Kehlani also told followers one of her favourite gifts came from fellow singer SZA: "auntie sza got us a years (sic) worth of diapers," she wrote. "literally every month for a year. i cried."



The baby will be the 23 year old's first, and she plans to have her little girl delivered at home.



"This is weird but I'm like, really excited to birth," she recently told Beats 1 DJ Zane Lowe. "The entire process of being in extreme pain, but also extreme beauty, is very ceremonious to me."



However, Kehlani's journey to motherhood hasn't been without its low points - just before Christmas (18), she admitted she was struggling with prenatal depression as she approached the third trimester of her pregnancy.



It wasn't the first time she had opened up about her emotional battles, having previously discussed her suicide attempt in 2016, when she was falsely accused of cheating on her then-boyfriend, basketball star Kyrie Irving, with Canadian musician PartyNextDoor.

