Shawn Mendes leads Juno Awards with six nominations

Pop star Shawn Mendes will be the one to beat at the 2019 Juno Awards after scoring six top nominations.
The singer is shortlisted for prizes including Artist of the Year, Single of the Year for In My Blood, and Album of the Year for his self-titled release, but he will face some tough competition as The Weeknd, who picked up a total of five nods, is up for the same three honours.
They will face off with Alessia Cara, Michael Buble, and rapper Tory Lanez for the Artist of the Year title, while Single of the Year will be a fight between In My Blood, The Weeknd's Pray For Me with Kendrick Lamar, from the Black Panther soundtrack, Alessia's Growing Pains, Loud Luxury's Body, and Not A Love Song by Bulow.
Album of the Year contenders include The Weeknd's My Dear Melancholy, and Jann Arden's These Are the Days, while International Album of the Year nominees are Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy, Post Malone's Beerbongs & Bentleys, Travis Scott's Astroworld, Maroon 5's Red Pill Blues, and Camila by Camila Cabello.
The Juno Awards, Canada's version of the Grammy Awards, will be hosted by singer Sarah McLachlan in Ontario on 17 March (19).
The main list of nominees is:
Artist of the Year:
Alessia Cara
Michael Buble
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Tory Lanez
Album of the Year:
Hubert Lenoir - Darlene
Jann Arden - These Are the Days
Shawn Mendes - Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd - My Dear Melancholy
Three Days Grace - Outsider
Single of the Year:
Growing Pains - Alessia Cara
Not A Love Song - Bulow
Body - Loud Luxury
In My Blood - Shawn Mendes
Pray For Me - The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar
Songwriter of the Year:
Afie Jurbanen
Donovan Woods
Frank Dukes
Jessie Reyez
Shawn Mendes
Group of the Year:
Arkells
Chromeo
Metric
The Sheepdogs
Three Days Grace
Breakthrough Artist of the Year:
Bulow
Grandson
Johnny Orlando
Killy
Meghan Patrick
Breakthrough Group of the Year:
88Glam
Dizzy
Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine
Loud Luxury
The Washboard Union
International Album of the Year:
Camila Cabello - Camila
Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy
Maroon 5 - Red Pill Blues
Post Malone - Beerbongs & Bentleys
Travis Scott - Astroworld
Juno Fan Choice Award:
Alessia Cara
Avril Lavigne
bulow
Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine
KILLY
Loud Luxury
NAV
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Tory Lanez