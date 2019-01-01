NEWS Shawn Mendes leads Juno Awards with six nominations Newsdesk Share with :







Pop star Shawn Mendes will be the one to beat at the 2019 Juno Awards after scoring six top nominations.



The singer is shortlisted for prizes including Artist of the Year, Single of the Year for In My Blood, and Album of the Year for his self-titled release, but he will face some tough competition as The Weeknd, who picked up a total of five nods, is up for the same three honours.



They will face off with Alessia Cara, Michael Buble, and rapper Tory Lanez for the Artist of the Year title, while Single of the Year will be a fight between In My Blood, The Weeknd's Pray For Me with Kendrick Lamar, from the Black Panther soundtrack, Alessia's Growing Pains, Loud Luxury's Body, and Not A Love Song by Bulow.



Album of the Year contenders include The Weeknd's My Dear Melancholy, and Jann Arden's These Are the Days, while International Album of the Year nominees are Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy, Post Malone's Beerbongs & Bentleys, Travis Scott's Astroworld, Maroon 5's Red Pill Blues, and Camila by Camila Cabello.



The Juno Awards, Canada's version of the Grammy Awards, will be hosted by singer Sarah McLachlan in Ontario on 17 March (19).



The main list of nominees is:



Artist of the Year:

Alessia Cara

Michael Buble

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Tory Lanez



Album of the Year:

Hubert Lenoir - Darlene

Jann Arden - These Are the Days

Shawn Mendes - Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd - My Dear Melancholy

Three Days Grace - Outsider



Single of the Year:

Growing Pains - Alessia Cara

Not A Love Song - Bulow

Body - Loud Luxury

In My Blood - Shawn Mendes

Pray For Me - The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar



Songwriter of the Year:

Afie Jurbanen

Donovan Woods

Frank Dukes

Jessie Reyez

Shawn Mendes



Group of the Year:

Arkells

Chromeo

Metric

The Sheepdogs

Three Days Grace



Breakthrough Artist of the Year:

Bulow

Grandson

Johnny Orlando

Killy

Meghan Patrick



Breakthrough Group of the Year:

88Glam

Dizzy

Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine

Loud Luxury

The Washboard Union



International Album of the Year:

Camila Cabello - Camila

Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy

Maroon 5 - Red Pill Blues

Post Malone - Beerbongs & Bentleys

Travis Scott - Astroworld



Juno Fan Choice Award:

Alessia Cara

Avril Lavigne

bulow

Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine

KILLY

Loud Luxury

NAV

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Tory Lanez