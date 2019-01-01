NEWS Christina Aguilera set for Las Vegas residency Newsdesk Share with :







Christina Aguilera is joining the residency stars in Las Vegas.



The Genie in a Bottle singer is to headline a "multi-sensory escape" in the theatre Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez previously called home this summer (19).



"It's been in talks for a few years now," Christina tells talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. "I'm going to do a residency in Vegas!"



The star admits the new gig is perfect for her life as a mother-of-two, adding, "It will be a little easier with the kids. It's less full-on travel."

Aguilera is mum to four-year-old daughter Summer and son Max, 11.



The singer also announced her new gig, which will begin on 31 May (19) at the Planet Hollywood Resort's Zappos Theater, on Instagram, writing: "Welcome to #TheXperience... a multisensory escape to a world of magic and total freedom."



In total, Christina will play an initial run of 16 shows in May, June, September, and October, and tickets go on sale from Friday (01Feb19).



"The Xperience is going to be my most ambitious show yet," Christina adds in a press release. "Getting to perform in this adult playground we call Las Vegas is inspiring me to bring forth all of my talents in a mind-blowing theatrical experience - song, dance, visuals and uninterrupted high energy.



"For years I have been collecting ideas and concepts that have yet to be implemented on my stages, and Las Vegas is the perfect opportunity for me to collectively showcase my artistry. I cannot wait to bring you into The Xperience."