Celine Dion 'stressed' as teenage son starts bringing girls home

Celine Dion has joked she's feeling "stressed" now that her teenage son Rene-Charles has started bringing girls home.

The 50-year-old singer is mother to Rene-Charles and eight-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson with late husband Rene Angelil. And in an interview on U.K. TV show Lorraine on Tuesday (29Jan19), Celine reflected on how her life has changed now she's mother to an 18-year-old.

"Yeah 18. I can't believe it, for his 18th birthday I said I'm so proud of him, he's so athletic, the girls are starting to come now," she laughed.

Fanning her face, Celine joked: "I'm starting to be stressed about it now!"

And when the interviewer asked her how she's coping with it, she quipped "Do I have a choice?", before adding: "I'm coping very well with it because that's life and that's normal. I know he's well taken care of from above, his dad is sending good energy and I told him I will always have my heart in my hand for him to hold on to."

Rene-Charles wasn't the only member of the Dion family to celebrate a landmark birthday last year (18) - Celine turned 50 last March. And despite the fact that she's still mourning the death of her husband, who passed away in 2016 after battling cancer, the My Heart Will Go On singer is feeling better than ever now she's in the next phase of her life.

"Knowing that now he's in peace and is resting and is always within me. I see him every day through the eyes of my children. He gave me so much strength," she said of her late spouse. "I think I'm at the best in my life right now. I want to enjoy and embrace every moment. It's like I'm having a second wind, the wind beneath my wings, I'm having a good time."