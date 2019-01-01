Sam Smith couldn't look at his Oscar for years

Sam Smith used to keep his Oscar statuette hidden because it made him "uncomfortable".

The British singer won the Best Original Song category at the 2016 Academy Awards for his James Bond theme Writing’s On The Wall, from the movie Spectre. But on the night he was criticised for giving an "off-pitch" performance and for wrongly suggesting he was the first “openly gay man” to win an Academy Award during his acceptance speech. After the ceremony he described performing at the ceremony as “the worst moment of my life”.

However, in a new radio interview, the Stay With Me singer has shared he has finally come to terms with winning the accolade.

“I used to hide it away and not look at it because it made me uncomfortable but now I’ve got it out and I’m trying to embrace it,” he told broadcaster Will Manning on The Official Big Top 40 show of the award.

The 26-year-old admitted contributing a song for a 007 film was “unbelievably stressful”, describing the experience as "brutal".

“It’s very exciting when it happens and you get the call and then the song’s done,” he explained. “But after you release it, there’s not one person that’s ever released a Bond song that has got all positive feedback.

“It’s so brutal actually in terms of releasing music, you know, because not everyone’s going to be happy because everyone’s got, in their head, what is a Bond song," he continued. “But do you know what, in terms of experiences, I’m so, so honoured to have done it and I still love it and I love singing it and yeah, it’s a beautiful part of me now – I love it.”

During the chat the Promises singer also finally put to bed talk that he will stop singing when he hits the age of 30.

“I’ve said that in the past but I’m definitely not. I’ll carry on. But when I’m, I think 45, I’d like to have kids and just move away and open up a flower shop somewhere and pretend like it all didn’t happen," he smiled.