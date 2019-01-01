Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill musical heading to Broadway

A rock musical inspired by Alanis Morissette's iconic Jagged Little Pill album is set to hit the Broadway stage this autumn (19).

The singer teamed up with Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody to bring the project to fruition in 2017, and last summer (18), it premiered at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where the production enjoyed a sold-out run.

Now the show, about a picture-perfect family struggling to face tough truths, is heading to the New York theatre district with a top-of-the-line production team.

Tony Award winner Diane Paulus will stay on as director, with choreography by Olivier Award winner Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, who also worked with Beyonce and JAY-Z on their Apes**t video, and Next to Normal's Tom Kitt serving as musical supervisor.

Cody wrote the book for the Jagged Little Pill musical, which features classic Morissette tunes like You Oughta Know, Hand In My Pocket, and Ironic, as well as original songs penned for the stage piece.

"This process, and what this process has yielded artistically and collaboratively, has been nothing short of a revelation, a balm and an arrival for me," Morissette shares in a statement. "It is a culmination of so much of what my life's work has been oriented toward."

She also praises Cody for taking her Grammy-winning 1995 album "to a whole other level of depth, meaning and natural activism".

"Touching on topics that keep me up at night for how deeply I care about them, Diablo's at once fierce, sensitive and hilarious voice, and her willingness to stay and deepen the course through this journey of creation, has been one of the greatest gifts of my life," she adds.

Echoing the sentiments, Cody says, "I could not be more thrilled to be making my Broadway debut with the support of this incredible team and of course, my hero, Alanis Morissette.

"Writing Jagged Little Pill has been the most fulfilling and emotional creative experience of my life, and I am so excited to share it with as many people as possible."

Further details regarding dates, theatre venue, and casting have yet to be announced, but Idina Menzel previously indicated her interest in the project by leading a read-through of the production before its 2018 debut. She was unable to star in the American Repertory Theater run as she was committed to star in another theatre project, Skintight.