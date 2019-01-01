NEWS Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus' wedding was 'spur-of-the-moment' Newsdesk Share with :







Miley Cyrus' recent wedding to Liam Hemsworth was a very low-key affair because the couple decided to marry on the "spur-of-the-moment".



The pop superstar became Mrs. Hemsworth during an intimate ceremony at their Tennessee home just before Christmas (Dec18), when they were joined by a group of close family members and friends to help celebrate their big day.



However, Liam admits the wedding was pulled together at short notice, because it wasn't something they had meticulously planned out.



"It wasn't hard - we have a small group of friends," the groom told U.S. news show Extra. "It was mainly immediate family, a spur-of-the-moment kind of thing."



Liam and Miley made their public debut as husband and wife at the G'Day USA Gala in Culver City, California on Saturday (26Jan19), when The Hunger Games star was honoured with an Excellence in Film award, and the Australian actor couldn't stop gushing about his longtime love.



"I am very happy to be where I am," he told Extra, admitting married life is "the same but different" after being together for "the better part of 10 years".



Liam also paid tribute to Miley during his acceptance speech: "Thank you to my beautiful wife," he said. "You are a sweet, sweet angel. You're great..."



The Wrecking Ball hitmaker later shared a photo of the couple's "date night" on Instagram, and captioned it, "OUT and ready to party with the MR."



The couple has been in an on/off relationship since meeting on the set of 2009 movie The Last Song, and became engaged in 2012, only to break off the romance months later. They reconciled in late 2015, and have since set up home in Tennessee.



They also spent time at Miley's property in Malibu, California, which they lost in the wildfires in November (18).

