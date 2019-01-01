Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra celebrate two-month wedding at family party

Nick Jonas and his new bride Priyanka Chopra staged another wedding celebration in North Carolina over the weekend.

The newlyweds, who tied the knot with two ceremonies at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India at the beginning of December (18), toasted their nuptials at a party in Belmont, North Carolina, where Jonas' father Kevin grew up and owns a restaurant, on Sunday (27Jan19).

Family members and friends joined the couple for the bash, headlined by DNCE, the group fronted by Nick's brother Joe Jonas.

Nick and Priyanka previously celebrated their union with parties in Delhi and Mumbai in the bride's native India - the latter was thrown by the actress' mother, Madhu Chopra.

The Baywatch star previously told People that she had always dreamed of a big international wedding event, combining different rituals, cultures, and traditions - and her wish has come true.

"I love that our wedding was a religious mash-up," Chopra said of their December celebrations. "We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalised them in a way that made sense for us. It's been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way."

The newlyweds' latest trip to North Carolina comes after a jet-setting few weeks for the stars. They spent Christmas in London with Joe's fiancee Sophie Turner and her family, before heading to the Swiss Alps, where they rang in 2019 with loved ones, and then flew to the Caribbean, where Nick surprised his new wife with a romantic honeymoon.

The couple made sure fans and followers could enjoy every happy moment by plastering vacation photos all over social media.