NEWS Ariana Grande's 7 Rings set to sparkle atop the Official Singles Chart for a second week







After claiming the top spot on last week’s Official Singles Chart, 7 Rings by Ariana Grande is set to shine at Number 1 for a second week.



The Sound Of Music-sampling smash is currently 9,000 combined sales ahead of its closest competitor, Ava Max’s Sweet But Psycho, at Number 2. Sam Smith & Normani are set to hold on at Number 3 with Dancing With A Stranger.



Calvin Harris and Rag’N’Bone Man’s Giant lifts a place to Number 4, while Mark Ronson & Miley Cyrus rebound one place to Number 5 with Nothing Breaks Like A Heart.



Mabel could land her second Top 10 single with Don’t Call Me Up, so far up three slots to Number 8, and this week’s highest new entry looks set to come from J Cole’s Middle Child at Number 9.



Lewis Capaldi is teetering on the edge of his first Top 10 single with Someone You Loved at 11, and Westlife’s Hello My Love sees a boost of 15 positions to 14 after releasing an acoustic version of the song.



Three new songs could be entering this week’s Top 40: Dua Lipa’s Swan Song - from the upcoming film Alita: Battle Angel – starts at 28, Yungen’s Comfortable ft. Dappy opens at 32, and Little Mix’s new version of Think About Us ft. Ty Dolla $ign is at 38.