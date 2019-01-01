NEWS Bring Me The Horizon aiming for their first Number 1 album with amo Newsdesk Share with :







The rock group’s sixth album amo leads the way with the most physical and digital sales from across the weekend. Only The Greatest Showman was streamed more over the past three days, currently occupying the Number 2 slot with all metrics combined.



Backstreet Boys are set for their first Top 10 album over 17 years, with DNA at Number 3 at the midweek mark, while Rudimental are set for a third Top 5 entry with Toast To Our Differences at Number 4. Trevor Horn’s Reimagines the Eighties sits at Number 6 and Feral Roots by US rock band Rival Sons is also eyeing a Top 10 debut at Number 10.



Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett is on the cusp of his 10th Top 40 album as a soloist with At The Edge Of Light (14) ahead of Bruce Springsteen’s live album Springsteen on Broadway, up a whopping 106 places following its vinyl release (20). More new releases gunning for Top 40 placements are Inglorious’ Ride To Nowhere (25), Get Tragic from Blood Red Shoes (31), and 25 Live at 25 by Skunk Anansie (32).



Finally, Toy’s Happy In The Hollow lands at 34 and Beat ft. Ranking Roger are at 35 with Public Confidential.